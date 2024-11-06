AGL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (9.24%)
AIRLINK 129.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
BOP 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (6.42%)
CNERGY 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.92%)
DCL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.15%)
DFML 40.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.27%)
DGKC 88.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
FCCL 35.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
FFBL 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.54%)
FFL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.85%)
HUBC 109.60 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.77%)
HUMNL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.64%)
KEL 4.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.18%)
MLCF 42.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.91%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (3.19%)
OGDC 181.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-0.9%)
PAEL 25.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.14%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.68%)
PPL 146.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
PRL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.31%)
PTC 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
SEARL 71.17 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (4.2%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 36.68 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.03%)
TPLP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.91%)
TREET 15.22 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.18%)
TRG 50.83 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.75%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.43%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 9,863 Increased By 57.1 (0.58%)
BR30 29,891 Increased By 212.8 (0.72%)
KSE100 92,679 Increased By 374.4 (0.41%)
KSE30 28,895 Increased By 54.7 (0.19%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published November 6, 2024 Updated November 6, 2024 11:38am

The Pakistani rupee recorded marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:10am, the currency was hovering at 277.72, a gain of Re0.12 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 277.84, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Globally, the US dollar rallied broadly on Wednesday as early exit polls in the extremely close US presidential election appeared to give an edge to Republican Donald Trump.

The early results were as anticipated, with the contest expected to come down to seven swing states.

Trump’s tariff and immigration policies are seen as inflationary by analysts, buoying the dollar. Mexico and China are among countries that stand to be hardest hit by Trump tariffs.

The dollar index - which measures the currency against six major peers including the euro and yen - rose 0.76% to 104.14 as of 0048 GMT.

Bitcoin climbed more than 3% to $71,317. Trump is seen as more actively supportive of cryptocurrencies than Harris.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Wednesday as early poll results in the US election showed Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump locked in a tight race for the presidency.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 27 cents, or 0.4%, to trade at $71.72 per barrel, and Brent crude oil futures lost 0.35 cents, or 0.46%, to trade at $75.18 per barrel at 0132 GMT.

This is an intra-day update

US dollar interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates buying and selling US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank market rate

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee improves marginally against US dollar

Renegotiating or terminating contracts with IPPs: up to Rs300bn annual saving expected

Punjab sets up ‘smog war room’ to combat hazardous air

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

Oil falls on stock build, firm dollar ahead of US election results

US will be more isolationist whoever wins election, India foreign minister says

FBR acquiesces to changes in ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

Infighting in Nepra worsens

Banks and other financial institutions: SECP launches electronic mortgage register

PIA’s governance ‘flaws’ identified by SAEP

Read more stories