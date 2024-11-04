Nov 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Australia win toss, bowl in first ODI against Pakistan

AFP Published 04 Nov, 2024 10:50am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MELBOURNE: Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to bowl in the first of a three-match one-day series against Pakistan in Melbourne on Monday.

With Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head on paternity leave, world champions Australia have a new-look opening partnership in Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short.

Veteran Josh Hazlewood was rested with Sean Abbott joining Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the hosts’ pace attack on an overcast day.

In Pakistan’s first 50-over game since last year’s World Cup, Mohammad Rizwan captains the side after Babar Azam stepped down last month.

Irfan Khan will make his one-day international debut in the middle order while Shaheen Shah Afridi spearheads a four-strong fast-bowling attack.

Pakistan’s Test coach Jason Gillespie, the Australian former international, is in charge of the visitors for the series and three subsequent T20s.

Pakistan white-ball coach Gary Kirsten resigned last week just six months into the job.

Rizwan-led Pakistan to challenge Australia in ODI today

Teams

Australia: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL), Sam Nogajski (AUS)

TV Umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match Referee: Dave Gilbert (AUS)

