New Zealand all out for 174, set India victory target of 147

Reuters Published November 3, 2024 Updated November 3, 2024 10:39am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

New Zealand were bowled out for 174 in their second innings to set hosts India a victory target of 147 on day three of the low-scoring third Test in Mumbai on Sunday.

Will Young (51), Glenn Phillips (26), Devon Conway (22) and Daryl Mitchell (21) all made important contributions on a tricky pitch at the Wankhede Stadium.

India bowl out New Zealand for 235 in third Test

Ravindra Jadeja took 5-55 while fellow spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up 3-63 for India, who are aiming to avoid a 3-0 series sweep.

