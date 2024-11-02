AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kiwi spinner Ajaz takes five wickets but India ahead in third Test

AFP Published November 2, 2024 Updated November 2, 2024 02:36pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

MUMBAI: Spinner Ajaz Patel claimed five wickets as New Zealand bowled out India for 263, with the hosts taking a lead of 28 on day two of a keenly fought third Test on Saturday.

New Zealand were 26-1 at tea after Akash Deep bowled skipper Tom Latham for one in the first over of the visitors’ second innings at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Devon Conway, on 15, and Will Young, on eight, were at the crease at the break.

Shubman Gill top-scored for India with 90 before New Zealand ended the home side’s reply to their 235 in the second session.

Gill and overnight partner Rishabh Pant, who hit 60, counter-attacked in a stand of 96 and Washington Sundar hit an unbeaten 38 off 36 balls.

Glenn Phillips struck soon after lunch to send back Ravindra Jadeja, caught at slip for 14.

India bowl out New Zealand for 235 in third Test

Mumbai-born New Zealander Ajaz got Sarfaraz Khan caught behind for a duck in the next over.

Gill took on the spinners with boundaries in the next few overs before left-arm spinner Ajaz had him caught at slip.

Sundar, a left-handed batsman, and Ravichandran Ashwin took India into the lead before Ajaz got Ashwin out for his sixth career five-wicket haul.

Ajaz claimed all 10 wickets in an innings in a 2021 Test at the same venue.

Resuming on 86-4, the batsmen came out aggressively as India look to avoid an embarrassing 3-0 series whitewash on home soil.

Gill survived a reprieve on 45 by substitute fielder Mark Chapman, who failed to hang on to a high catch off Phillips’ bowling while running in from long-on.

Gill reached his fifty with a single and Pant kept up the attack with regular boundaries to raise his half-ton in 36 balls.

New Zealand won the first two matches to seal their first-ever Test series triumph in India.

INDIA VS NEWZEALAND TEST

Comments

200 characters

Kiwi spinner Ajaz takes five wickets but India ahead in third Test

Govt sets 33.58Mt wheat target

Passco to allocate, release wheat: ECC

Saudi investment: roadmap discussed in Riyadh

Qatar to invest $3bn in diverse sectors: minister

Anti-terror bill moved in NA: LEAs, agencies could detain suspects for 3 months

Hezbollah says launched rockets at intelligence base near Tel Aviv

Trump, Harris clash over rhetoric as they battle for swing state votes

Badin-IV South Block: Alleged sale of gas thru unlicensed co irks Senate panel

‘Rs38.925bn outstanding on account of KP govt’s NHP share’

LHC backs CCP’s role in regulating competition

Read more stories