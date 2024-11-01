Washington Sundar takes two as New Zealand reach 92-3 in third Test

MUMBAI: India spinner Washington Sundar struck twice to rattle New Zealand, with the tourists on 92-3 at lunch on day one of the third Test in Mumbai on Friday.

New Zealand elected to bat first in their bid to sweep the series at the Wankhede Stadium, on a pitch that has already offered turn to the spin bowlers.

Will Young, on 38, and Daryl Mitchell, on 11, were batting at the break.

Fast bowler Akash Deep trapped Devon Conway lbw for four as he came around the wicket to hit the pads of the left-hander, who reviewed the decision, but replays suggested the ball would have hit middle stump.

Skipper Tom Latham, who made 28, and Young then attempted to steady the innings in a partnership of 44 for the second wicket, before Sundar broke through.

Off-spinner Sundar came around the wicket to the left-handed Latham, who came forward to defend a delivery that pitched and straightened to rattle the off stump.

Sundar again brought the crowd to their feet when he bowled left-handed Rachin Ravindra – who leads the series’ batting chart with 252 runs – for five.

New Zealand have brought in leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and fit-again fast bowler Matt Henry in their two changes from the previous win in Pune.

India made one change with Mohammed Siraj coming in for fellow fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is down with a viral illness.

The Black Caps sealed a first-ever Test series victory on Indian soil last week with an unbeatable lead in the three-match series, and are now eyeing 3-0.