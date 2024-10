KEELUNG: Super Typhoon Kong-rey made landfall in Taiwan on Thursday, the state weather forecaster said, as one of the most powerful storms to hit the island in years unleashed fierce winds and torrential rain.

Taiwan shuts down as deadly Typhoon Gaemi approaches

Kong-rey slammed into the east coast at Chenggong town in Taitung County at 1:40 pm (0540 GMT), the Central Weather Administration said.