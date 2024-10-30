AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
‘I hope your beeper doesn’t go off’: CNN bans panelist for racist remarks at Muslim journalist

  • Mehdi Hasan is British-American and the founder of media company Zeteo
Reuters Published October 30, 2024 Updated October 30, 2024 06:05pm
Photo: CNN
Photo: CNN

WASHINGTON: CNN apologized and said it banned a conservative commentator from its network after he made on-air remarks toward Mehdi Hasan – a Muslim journalist that the outlet described as racist.

During a discussion late on Monday about the rhetoric used in Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s weekend Madison Square Garden rally, Trump supporter and panelist Ryan Girdusky told Hasan: “Well, I hope your beeper doesn’t go off.”

The comments, which received tens of millions of views online, were an apparent reference to Israeli attacks targeting the Hezbollah militant group’s radios and pagers in Lebanon.

Hasan had earlier said he was pro-Palestinian.

Rights advocates have noted rising threats and hateful rhetoric against American Muslims, Arabs and Jews since the eruption of Israel’s wars in Gaza and Lebanon following an Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Palestinian Hamas militants.

CNN anchor Abby Philip apologized to Hasan after the incident. “There is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air,” CNN said in a separate statement. “Ryan Girdusky will not be welcomed back at our network,” it said.

British-Pakistani journalist Saima Mohsin sues CNN for ‘unfair dismissal’

Girdusky apologized for his comments on air but also defended himself on social media, saying it was a joke.

“You can stay on CNN if you falsely call every Republican a Nazi and have taken money from Qatar-funded media,” Girdusky said. “Apparently you can’t go on CNN if you make a joke.”

‘I hope your beeper doesn’t go off’: CNN bans panelist for racist remarks at Muslim journalist

