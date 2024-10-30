AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.91%)
At least 13 dead in eastern Spain flash floods, TVE reports

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2024 01:19pm

MADRID: At least 13 people have died in flash floods affecting southeastern Spain, state broadcaster TVE reported on Wednesday, citing police.

Hours earlier, the leader of the Valencia region told reporters that an unspecified number of corpses had been found but did not provide a number “out of respect for the families”.

Woman dead, 120,000 without power as damaging storms hit Australia

Torrential rains caused by a cold front moving across the country’s south and east had been flooding roads and towns on Tuesday, prompting authorities in the worst-hit areas to advise citizens to stay at home and avoid all non-essential travel.

