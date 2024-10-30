AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 Decreased By -94.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 28,573 Decreased By -310.6 (-1.08%)
KSE100 90,287 Decreased By -577.5 (-0.64%)
KSE30 28,343 Decreased By -212.3 (-0.74%)
Oct 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises as sources say OPEC+ may delay planned December oil output increase

Reuters Published October 30, 2024 Updated October 30, 2024 05:58pm

Oil prices rose more than 2% on Wednesday, after Reuters reported OPEC+ could delay a planned oil production increase scheduled to take effect in December by a month or more, due to concerns about soft oil demand and rising supply.

Brent crude futures gained $1.41, or 2%, to $72.53 a barrel by 1236 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures edged up $1.34, or 2%, to $68.55 per barrel.

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, is scheduled to raise output by 180,000 barrels per day in December. The group has cut output by 5.86 million bpd, equivalent to about 5.7% of global oil demand.

Oil slides 5% after limited Israeli retaliatory attack on Iran

“OPEC+ has always advised that the unwinding of voluntary supply cuts would be subject to market conditions,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of research at Onyx Capital Group

“That they may be reconsidering the timing of a return of their barrels is not surprising given the weak macroeconomic realities, particularly in China, which have led to downward revisions in global demand growth estimates,” Tchilinguirian said.

A decision to postpone the increase could come as early as next week, two of the sources told Reuters.

OPEC+ is scheduled to meet on Dec. 1 to decide its next policy steps.

Oil prices Brent crude Oil US crude WTI WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil rises as sources say OPEC+ may delay planned December oil output increase

Finance ministry projects Pakistan’s headline inflation at 6-7% in October

KSE-100 snaps 7-session rally as profit-taking erases intra-day gains

Pakistan, India should unite against smog: CM Maryam

PM Shehbaz condemns Israel’s obstruction of UNRWA operation in Palestine

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan, Vietnam vow to strengthen ties

Gold hits fresh record high of Rs287,900 per tola in Pakistan

Real estate developer Blue World City cleared to bid for PIA, company chairman says

PM Shehbaz to visit Qatar today

Read more stories