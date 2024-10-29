AGL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.54%)
AIRLINK 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.61 (-5.72%)
BOP 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
DCL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
DFML 42.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.45%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.33%)
FCCL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
FFBL 66.69 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (3.16%)
FFL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.66%)
HUBC 104.95 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.4%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-6.15%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
KOSM 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.19%)
NBP 69.25 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.29%)
OGDC 175.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.57%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
PPL 138.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PRL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.77%)
PTC 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.53%)
SEARL 69.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.29%)
TELE 6.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
TOMCL 37.25 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (7.01%)
TPLP 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TREET 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.9%)
TRG 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
UNITY 27.56 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.2%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
BR100 9,669 Increased By 33.1 (0.34%)
BR30 28,872 Increased By 252.4 (0.88%)
KSE100 90,902 Increased By 707 (0.78%)
KSE30 28,561 Increased By 133.7 (0.47%)
Markets

Stock rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 powers past 91,000

  • Expectations of cut in key policy rate along with corporate results' announcements driving positive sentiment
BR Web Desk Published October 29, 2024 Updated October 29, 2024 01:18pm

Buying spree showed no signs of slowing down at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained over 1,100 points to storm past the 91,000 level during intra-day trading on Tuesday.

At 1:20pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 91,334.46, an increase of 1138.95 points or 1.26%.

Buying was led by index-heavy cement and banking sectors with stocks of DGKC, MLCF, NBP, MEBL and SNGPL trading in the green.

The stock market has been on a record-breaking spree in recent weeks, amid investors’ expectations of an imminent rate cut in the upcoming monetary policy, alongside strong corporate earnings.

On Monday, PSX opened on a strong positive note and hit record high levels before selling pressure erased most of the intra-day gains. The benchmark KSE-100 index settled at 90,195.52, which was its new highest-ever level with a net gain of 201.55 points or 0.22%.

Globally, Asian stocks were mixed in volatile trading on Tuesday as investors girded for three days of tech megacap earnings reports on Wall Street, kicking off with Google parent Alphabet later in the day.

The dollar drifted not far from a three-month high with one of the Federal Reserve’s preferred employment gauges - the JOLTS job openings report - due on Tuesday, ahead of highly anticipated monthly non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

The Nikkei index recovered from a cautious start to build on the previous session’s gains.

The US election has entered its final stretch, with opinion polls still too close to call a winner, despite some betting sites and financial markets leaning toward a win for Republican Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris.

Crude ticked up slightly following its plunge on Monday on signs the war in the Middle East would not widen, after Israel avoided targeting oil and nuclear facilities in a retaliatory strike on Iran at the weekend.

This is an intra-day update

