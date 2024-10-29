AGL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.56%)
AIRLINK 127.34 Decreased By ▼ -5.67 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.31%)
DFML 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
DGKC 88.42 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.1%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.27%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.1%)
FFL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 104.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.61%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.77%)
NBP 67.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
OGDC 174.76 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.37%)
PAEL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PPL 139.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.25%)
PRL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
PTC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 72.30 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.32%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.35%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TREET 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.48%)
TRG 50.20 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.87%)
UNITY 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.55%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
BR100 9,710 Increased By 74.4 (0.77%)
BR30 28,897 Increased By 277.4 (0.97%)
KSE100 91,103 Increased By 907.7 (1.01%)
KSE30 28,649 Increased By 221.6 (0.78%)
Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices little changed though US reserve bid lends support

Reuters Published October 29, 2024 Updated October 29, 2024 11:21am

TOKYO: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday after falling in the previous session as a US plan to buy oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) provided some support though wider concerns about weaker future demand growth exerted pressure.

Brent crude futures climbed 3 cents to $71.45 a barrel by 0415 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 7 cents at $67.45 a barrel.

Both contracts tumbled 6% on Monday to their lowest since Oct. 1 after Israel’s retaliatory strike on Iran at the weekend bypassed Tehran’s oil infrastructure.

With signs that neither country seemed likely to escalate the conflict after the attack, investor concerns about flagging global oil demand growth for this year and next rose to the fore.

“While outlook for the Middle East situation remains alarming, the market is expecting a temporary lull in retaliatory strikes between Israel and Iran,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.

“The US plan to refill the SPR provided some support to the market,” he said, but predicted a downward trend ahead as peak winter kerosene demand season in the Northern Hemisphere was still some way off while demand in China remained sluggish.

The US on Monday said it was seeking up to 3 million barrels of oil for the SPR for delivery through May next year, a purchase that would leave the government with little money to buy more until lawmakers approve more funds.

On Saturday, scores of Israeli jets completed three waves of strikes against missile factories and other sites near Tehran and in western Iran, the latest exchange between the Middle Eastern rivals.

The attacks were more tailored toward military targets, easing fears that Israel might attack Iran’s nuclear facilities or oil infrastructure.

“The targeted response from Israel does leave the door open for de-escalation, which would allow fundamentals once again to be the dominant driver for the market,” said ING Economics analysts in a report, adding that fundamentals are expected to be bearish through 2025.

Oil slides 5% after limited Israeli retaliatory attack on Iran

Tensions in the Middle East remain high, however, as Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that Iran will “use all available tools” to respond to Israel’s weekend attack.

The US warned Iran at the United Nations Security Council of “severe consequences” if it undertakes any further aggressive acts against Israel or US personnel in the Middle East.

In the US, crude oil and gasoline stockpiles likely rose last week, while distillate inventories were seen down, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The American Petroleum Institute industry group is scheduled to release a weekly report on Tuesday and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, will issue one on Wednesday.

Crude Oil Brent crude Oil WTI United Nations Security Council Brent crude oil prices WTI crude oil US Department of Energy

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices little changed though US reserve bid lends support

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

Buying spree at PSX pushes KSE-100 above 91,000 level

Biden administration to respond to Congressmen’s letter about Imran ‘in due course’: US State Dept

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

Q1 profits, dividends’ repatriation surges 85pc

DP World exploring investment opportunities

Challenges to export sector: Minister concerned about slow progress of some depts

NA informed: 93 IPPs with 22,671MW capacity operating

Nepra says ‘no’ to economic load management

Read more stories