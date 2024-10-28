Shajeel terms Yellow Line BRT ‘significant project for Karachi’

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Yellow Line BRT is a significant project for the citizens of Karachi. With the support of the World Bank, the project has been launched at a cost of 100 billion rupees. The buses will be operated under a Public-Private Partnership.

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, and Taxation, Sharjeel Inam Memon, while speaking to the media after inspecting the development work of the Yellow Line BRT, said, “We will explore the possibility of discussing with the World Bank the operation of electric vehicles (EV) on this route as well.”

He added that the Yellow Line will cover 21 kilometers, with a new bridge being constructed alongside the Jam Sadiq Bridge. The contractor has committed to completing the project within 18 months, but the government aims to finish it earlier.

Sharjeel further stated that the Sindh government will operate double-decker buses and is also introducing environmentally friendly buses in Pakistan under the leadership of the People’s Party.

In response to a question, Sharjeel Inam Memon said, “The Israeli lobby is active worldwide in support of Imran Khan, and the Goldsmith group is also actively working globally. During Imran Khan’s regime, our leader, Faryal Talpur, was arrested on the night of Eid. However, we oppose the arrest of anyone’s mother, sister, or daughter-in-law. It appears that Imran Khan is receiving favorable treatment, and behind this support are his ex-wife and brother-in-law, the Goldsmiths.”

In response to another question, Sharjeel Inam Memon said, “Maulana Fazlur Rehman is an experienced politician, and his strength lies in never shutting the door on dialogue.

He further stated, “The Election Commission’s decision mentioned that Imran Khan was funded by India and Israel. Shaheed Arshad Sharif had revealed in a TV show that money from India and Israel was deposited into these PTI secret accounts. If Israel is raising its voice due to Imran Khan’s situation, it clearly indicates that he is a fitna (mischief) created by them.”

