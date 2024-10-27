AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
Dozens hurt in Israel truck ramming

AFP Published 27 Oct, 2024 06:10pm
Israeli emergency responders secure the site after a driver rammed his truck into a crowd of people at a bus stop in Ramat Hasharon, north of Tel Aviv on October 27, 2024. Photo: AFP
RAMAT HASHARON: A truck driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd waiting at a bus stop in central Israel on Sunday, injuring at least 29 people, medics and police said.

In a separate incident, Israeli soldiers killed a man who tried to stab them during a “counterterrorism” operation near occupied Jerusalem, the military said, describing it as a “terror attack”.

The truck ramming incident occurred at Ahron Yariv Boulevard in Ramat Hasharon near the commercial hub of Tel Aviv.

Preliminary police findings showed the truck driver also hit a bus that had stopped at the same station to drop off passengers, the police said in a statement.

At least 29 people were injured, including six who were in serious condition, emergency service providers Magen David Adom said in a separate statement.

Israeli strikes kill dozens in north Gaza, as raid deepens, medics say

Police did not clarify whether it was an attack, but added that civilians at the site “shot the truck driver and neutralised him”.

Paramedic Elior Yosef, who arrived at the bus stop after the ramming, said he saw eight people “trapped under the truck”.

“A number of further casualties were either lying or walking near the truck,” he was quoted as saying in the statement issued by Magen David Adom.

Officers and ambulances rushed to the scene, where AFP journalists saw police cordoning off the area as medics helped the injured and a helicopter hovered above.

Palestinian group Hamas, in a statement, said the “heroic ramming attack” that was carried out near “Mossad headquarters… was in response to the crimes committed by the Zionist occupation” against Palestinians.

In a separate incident, a man who tried to stab a group of soldiers was killed in the area of Hizma near Jerusalem.

“A terrorist accelerated with his vehicle toward IDF soldiers who were conducting counterterrorism activity adjacent to the area of Hizma,” the military said in a statement, without identifying the attacker.

“The terrorist pulled out a knife from his vehicle, and attempted to carry out a stabbing attack. The soldiers eliminated the terrorist and thwarted the attempted terror attack,” it said, adding that no soldiers were injured.

Since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7 last year, there have been several attacks in Israel carried out by Palestinian fighters.

At least 30 people, including Israeli soldiers, have been killed in such attacks since then in Israel, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Sunday’s incidents come as Israel held ceremonies to mark the Hebrew calendar anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack that sparked the ongoing wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

