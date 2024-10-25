AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
Sports

Pakistan equal England’s 267 after Saud hundred

Reuters Published October 25, 2024 Updated October 25, 2024 03:35pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

RAWALPINDI: Saud Shakeel crafted a gritty century to haul Pakistan back into the contest as the hosts equalled England’s first innings 267 on day two of the deciding third and final test on Friday.

Pakistan were reeling 46-3 on Thursday before Saud went on to forge three 50-plus partnerships to help them reach 267-8 at tea.

His 88-run stand with an equally defiant Noman Ali (45) for the eighth wicket helped Pakistan regain much of the ground they had lost in the match.

Saud hit only four fours in his painstaking knock that stood out for its discipline.

Sajid Khan was on one at the other end after as Pakistan staged a remarkable turnaround.

England captain Ben Stokes began the day with spin from both ends and Saud got a life on 26 when he edged Shoaib Bashir low into the shin of wicketkeeper Jamie Smith.

Pakistan 73-3, trail England by 194 after spinner Sajid shines

Off-spinner Bashir would not be denied, however, and removed Pakistan captain Shan Masood for 26, caught in the second slip.

Rehan Ahmed (3-54) was brought in somewhat late but did not take long to make his mark, trapping Mohammad Rizwan lbw for 25. Rizwan burned a review on his way back to the pavilion trying to get the decision reversed.

In his next over, Rehan removed Salman Agha in the same fashion and went on to fox Aamer Jamal with a googly, which the batter could only glove to his stumps.

Saud and Noman batted resolutely to frustrate England.

Saud took a single off Rehman to bring up his hundred, raising his fist in a muted celebration before doing a fist-bump with Noman.

Bashir dismissed Noman lbw in what was England’s lone success in the post-lunch session.

The series is level at 1-1.

