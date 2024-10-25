Mining and tech stocks lift Australian shares, WiseTech jumps after CEO takes new role

Australian shares rose on Friday, led by mining and technology stocks, as WiseTech jumped after its former CEO shifted to a consulting role and Whitehaven Coal gained on better-than-expected quarterly output.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.3% to 8,231.3, as of 2347 GMT. The benchmark is set for a weekly loss of 0.6%, its biggest drop since late September.

Miners rose 0.3% and were on track for a weekly gain of 0.1%, their first in the last four weeks, even as iron ore prices fell.

Mining giants BHP rose 0.2%, Rio Tinto added 0.9%, while Fortescue extended losses, shedding 0.1% after it flagged higher costs on Thursday.

Whitehaven rose nearly 8% in its best trading session since mid-August, after the country’s top independent coal miner said it was optimistic about metallurgical coal prices gaining further and posted first-quarter output ahead of expectations.

Tracking overnight gains in Wall Street peers, tech stocks rose 5.9% in their best trading session since Feb. 15, after falling for seven sessions.

WiseTech Global surged 22.1%, its best trading session since late August, 2021.

The tech giant’s billionaire founder and CEO Richard White stepped down but decided to stay at the firm in a consulting role after a series of damaging allegations about his personal life.

Energy stocks rose 0.5% despite a drop in oil prices, with sector major Woodside adding 0.2%, while Santos was flat.

Gold stocks shed 2.2% even as bullion prices declined. However, Northern Star Resources rose 1.4% and Evolution Mining climbed 0.8%.

Qantas Airways added as much as 1.6% to hit a record high after the flag carrier lifted its first-half revenue expectations from its domestic operations, while forecasting lower fuel costs after a drop in global prices.

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 12,821.7.