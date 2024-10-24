AGL 38.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.1%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
DFML 45.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
DGKC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.62%)
FCCL 31.19 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.04%)
FFBL 61.85 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (7.38%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUBC 108.21 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.27%)
HUMNL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.51%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.1%)
NBP 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
OGDC 175.60 Increased By ▲ 6.61 (3.91%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.1%)
PRL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.18%)
PTC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.13%)
SEARL 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.17%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.57%)
TOMCL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.44%)
TPLP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.34%)
TRG 48.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (7.62%)
UNITY 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 9,545 Increased By 197.7 (2.12%)
BR30 28,746 Increased By 633.3 (2.25%)
KSE100 88,766 Increased By 1571.1 (1.8%)
KSE30 27,966 Increased By 568.7 (2.08%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX inks new record, KSE-100 crosses 89,000 amid broad-based buying

BR Web Desk Published October 24, 2024 Updated October 24, 2024 02:09pm
Photo: Business Recorder
Photo: Business Recorder

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its record-breaking run, as the benchmark KSE-100 crossed the 89,000 level for the first time during intra-day trading on Thursday.

At 2:05pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 89,116.34 level, an increase of 1,921.81 points or 2.20%.

Across-the-board buying was witnessed in index-heavy sectors including automobile assemblers, cement, commercial banks, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs and power generation.

Index-heavy stocks including HUBCO, KEL, OGDC, PPL, PSO and NBP traded in the green.

Market experts attributed the buying spree to various factors.

“Expectations of a policy rate cut and lower yields on government securities are driving investment in equities,” Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research and Development at Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company (Private) Limited, told Business Recorder.

Moreover, “better corporate results” are also fueling this momentum.

Meanwhile, Arif Habib Limited (AHL) stated that “this remarkable performance reflects a 41.0% gain CYTD in 2024 (4th high-performing equity market in the world) and 8.5% MoM increase”.

On Wednesday, AHL, while citing its survey, said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) might opt to further reduce the key policy rate by up to 200 basis points (bps) in line with a downward trajectory of the pace of inflation and improved economic indicators.

On Wednesday, the buying spree continued at the PSX as the benchmark index crossed the 87,000 level for the first time to settle at 87,194.53.

Globally, Asian markets were mixed on Thursday following steep losses on Wall Street as a spike in US Treasury yields led investors to scale back their expectations on interest rate cuts.

With the US presidential election still seen as a coin toss less than two weeks out, there was plenty of uncertainty on trading floors, though observers said dealers were eyeing a win for Donald Trump and policies that could stoke inflation again.

That, along with a strong run of economic data and remarks from Federal Reserve officials backing a cautious approach to easing monetary policy, has seen expectations for rate cuts whittled back.

Traders had last month been confident the central bank would follow up last month’s bumper 50-basis-point cut with another at its November meeting and a smaller one in December.

This is an intra-day update

asian stocks Pakistan Stock Exchange Stock markets PSX KSE 100 index KSE100 index KSE-100 index kse-100 KSE 100 companies KSE index Pakistan Stock Market

Comments

200 characters

PSX inks new record, KSE-100 crosses 89,000 amid broad-based buying

IHC orders Imran Khan be produced in court by 3pm today

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Sindh

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Oil prices rise 1% as Mideast attacks heighten supply concerns

IMF projects 2.1pc increase in govt expenditure

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

Read more stories