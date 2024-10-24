AGL 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 137.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
DFML 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.11%)
DGKC 86.07 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (3.33%)
FCCL 30.91 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.11%)
FFBL 59.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.6%)
FFL 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.97%)
HUBC 108.90 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.92%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.47%)
KEL 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.92%)
KOSM 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
MLCF 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
NBP 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
OGDC 171.41 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.43%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.67%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.27%)
PTC 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.87%)
SEARL 68.35 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (5.56%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.43%)
TOMCL 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.58%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
TRG 46.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.43%)
UNITY 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 9,442 Increased By 94.7 (1.01%)
BR30 28,626 Increased By 512.9 (1.82%)
KSE100 88,031 Increased By 836.7 (0.96%)
KSE30 27,645 Increased By 247.6 (0.9%)
Sports

New Zealand win toss, bat against India in second Test

AFP Published 24 Oct, 2024 09:58am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PUNE: New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bat against India on Thursday as the visitors look to clinch the series in the second Test.

The Black Caps won the opener for their first Test victory in India since 1988 and lead the three-match series 1-0 coming into Pune, where spinners are expected to play a key role.

The eight-wicket win in Bengaluru was New Zealand’s third Test victory in India but they have never won a series in the country.

New Zealand’s Latham promises ‘no fear’ as he takes charge for India Tests

New Zealand make one change with left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner coming in for fast bowler Matt Henry, who misses out with a “glute niggle”.

India made three changes with fit-again batsman Shubman Gill, fast bowler Akash Deep and spinner Washington Sundar coming into the team.

Struggling batsman KL Rahul, pace bowler Mohammed Siraj and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav are out.

Teams

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, William O’Rourke.

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

