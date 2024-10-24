AGL 38.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
Sajid Khan, Noman reduce England to 110-5 at lunch in third Test

AFP Published October 24, 2024 Updated October 24, 2024 12:50pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan spinners Sajid Khan and Noman Ali shared five wickets to leave England reeling 110-5 at lunch on Thursday, the first day of the series-deciding Test in Rawalpindi.

At the break, Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith were at the crease with six and five respectively after England won the toss and opted to bat.

Pakistan gave the new ball to Sajid and Noman who benefited from the parched pitch offering spin and low bounce from the first ball.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett raced to 56 in a confident start but England lost Crawley (29), Ollie Pope (three) and Joe Root (five) in the space of just 24 runs.

Noman had Crawley caught off a miscued drive while Sajid trapped Pope and Root leg-before.

Duckett, who completed a half-century off 76 balls, was trapped leg-before by Noman for 52 after hitting four boundaries and a six.

Pakistan unchanged for third Test against England

First Test triple centurion Harry Brook lasted for 14 deliveries before being bowled behind his legs by Sajid for five after he failed to connect on a sweep.

The spinners bowled unchanged in the morning session with Sajid taking 3-55 and Noman 2-53.

Both the teams included three spinners on a grassless pitch which the hosts dried with fans and heaters in the build-up.

Sajid and Noman shared all 20 wickets in Pakistan’s second Test win to level the series at 1-1 after England won the first by an innings, with both matches taking place in Multan.

