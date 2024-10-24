AGL 38.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.91%)
CNERGY 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
DFML 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.62%)
FCCL 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.2%)
FFBL 61.85 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (7.38%)
FFL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
HUBC 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.36%)
HUMNL 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.51%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.1%)
NBP 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
OGDC 175.64 Increased By ▲ 6.65 (3.94%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PPL 133.85 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.18%)
PRL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
PTC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.13%)
SEARL 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.17%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.57%)
TOMCL 36.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.53%)
TPLP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.41%)
TRG 48.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (7.62%)
UNITY 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 9,544 Increased By 197 (2.11%)
BR30 28,717 Increased By 604.7 (2.15%)
KSE100 88,771 Increased By 1576.1 (1.81%)
KSE30 27,969 Increased By 571.7 (2.09%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices rise 1% as Mideast attacks heighten supply concerns

Reuters Published October 24, 2024 Updated October 24, 2024 01:45pm

Oil prices climbed by around 1% on Thursday, reversing some of previous session’s losses, as Middle East tensions kept the market on edge ahead of the US presidential election amid expectations of strong distillates demand in fourth quarter.

Brent crude futures rose 77 cents, or 1%, to $75.73 a barrel by 0655 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 82 cents, or 1.2%, to $71.59 as an exchange of heavy fire between Israel and Hezbollah heightened supply concerns.

Oil prices have gained nearly 4% so far this week, helping to trim last week’s losses of more than 7%.

Oil markets are trying to rebound from last week’s steep sell-off, said independent market analyst Tina Teng in an email, when concerns of weak demand and an oversupply may have caused an overreaction in prices, while the Middle East conflict remains fundamentally unchanged.

Israel launched strikes on the Syrian capital Damascus early on Thursday, Syrian state media said, the latest such attack alongside the war in Gaza.

This followed Israeli strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs a day earlier and after Hezbollah said it fired precision guided missiles for the first time at Israeli targets.

The intensifying exchanges of fire come as Washington makes a final major push for peace between Israel and Iran-backed groups Hezbollah and Hamas before the Nov. 5 presidential election that could alter US policy in the Middle East.

Phillip Nova senior market analyst Priyanka Sachdeva said in an email that there could be wilder market fluctuations in a critical period in the run up to the election, which will be immediately followed by the Federal Reserve’s November interest rate decision.

Oil rises as Middle East war rages

Some analysts expect a win for former US President Donald Trump to potentially weigh on oil prices if he pursues policies that could add barrels to already ample supplies in the market.

“Further potential (price) upside may be capped by the US presidential election where…Trump is leading over (Kamala) Harris based on current data from betting markets and Trump has proposed making the US a major oil supplier,” said OANDA’s senior market analyst Kelvin Wong. While betting markets put Trump ahead, other polls show the result is currently too close to call.

On the oil demand front, support came from stronger demand for distillates, according to JP Morgan analysts in a client note, which highlighted strong travel demand in Asia and consistent drawdowns in distillate stocks in several major markets.

Distillate demand in the fourth quarter might exceed expectations, they added.

Oil WTI Brent crude oil prices WTI crude oil Saudi Arabia crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices rise 1% as Mideast attacks heighten supply concerns

PSX inks new record, KSE-100 crosses 89,000 amid broad-based buying

IHC orders Imran Khan be produced in court by 3pm today

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Sindh

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,300 in Pakistan

IMF projects 2.1pc increase in govt expenditure

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

Read more stories