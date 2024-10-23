AGL 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
AIRLINK 137.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
DCL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
DFML 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.59%)
DGKC 82.89 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (2.97%)
FCCL 30.11 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.9%)
FFBL 57.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.69%)
FFL 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUBC 106.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.14%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (6.98%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.82%)
MLCF 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.03%)
NBP 68.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.84%)
OGDC 169.50 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.5%)
PAEL 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.15%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-11.95%)
PPL 131.27 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.71%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
PTC 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
SEARL 64.80 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (5.4%)
TELE 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.97%)
TOMCL 36.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
TPLP 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.78%)
TRG 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
UNITY 25.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.67%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 9,336 Increased By 112.6 (1.22%)
BR30 28,153 Increased By 386.4 (1.39%)
KSE100 87,086 Increased By 619.6 (0.72%)
KSE30 27,338 Increased By 174.8 (0.64%)
European shares tick higher as earnings kick into high gear

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2024 01:19pm

European shares inched higher on Wednesday, led by automobiles and utilities stocks, as investors analysed a slew of mixed corporate earnings from heavyweights such as Deutsche Bank and Roche.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ticked 0.1% higher as of 0712 GMT.

Eurozone bank stocks held back some gains as Deutsche Bank’s shares fell 2.7%.

Apart from the ongoing corporate earnings season, which investors are using as a gauge for the continent’s economy, all eyes are on the still-too-tight-to-call US election and the trajectory of interest rate cuts across major central banks.

L’Oreal reported a rise in third-quarter sales but said it was hit by low consumer confidence in China.

European shares sag, SAP boosts tech stocks

Shares slumped 3%. British bank Lloyds beat expectations citing increasing financial confidence among its customers, sending its shares up 1.8%.

In Switzerland, Roche’s shares gained 0.5% after the company said third-quarter sales rose a currency-adjusted 9% on the back of Hemlibra and Vabysmo sales.

Shortly after market open, Thule was the top gainer in Europe, up 10%, after publishing its third quarter report.

European shares

