Rachin Ravindra unbeaten on 104 as New Zealand reach 345-7 against India at lunch

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2024 11:56am
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 18, 2024. Photo: AFP
New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third day of the first Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 18, 2024. Photo: AFP

BENGALURU: Rachin Ravindra scored a defiant century as New Zealand went to lunch at 345-7 with a commanding first-innings lead of 299 over hosts India on the third day of the rain-affected opening Test on Friday.

Resuming on 180-3 at a sun-drenched M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the tourists rode Ravindra’s 104 not out to negotiate a tough opening session, with former captain Tim Southee offering ample support towards the end on 49 not out.

Ravindra, who was born in Wellington but has family hailing from the south Indian city of Bengaluru, reached his second Test ton with a swept four off Ravichandran Ashwin to draw huge cheers from the home crowd.

The all-rounder forged an unbroken 112-run partnership with Southee as the duo heaped more misery on the hosts.

India had been dismissed for 46 in the first innings, their worst total on home soil, as New Zealand’s fast bowlers dazzled on a gloomy Thursday morning after the opening day was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Daryl Mitchell fell for 18 on Friday morning, finding Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully with a loose shot against Mohammed Siraj, while Jasprit Bumrah had Tom Blundell (5) caught at slip by KL Rahul as sustained pressure by the two pacers paid off.

Rohit ‘hurting’ after India bowled out for home Test low of 46

The duo beat the bat on numerous occasions in the opening hour but it was the introduction of spin that troubled the Black Caps, Ravindra Jadeja shattering the stumps of Glenn Phillips (14) to leave them on 223-6.

Matt Henry (8) perished in a similar manner after smashing a couple of boundaries as Jadeja claimed his third wicket but New Zealand hit back shortly after.

