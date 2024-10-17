AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
West Indies rally to 162-8 in Sri Lanka T20 decider

AFP Published 17 Oct, 2024 08:28pm

DAMBULLA: Rovman Powell and Gudakesh Motie’s brisk 54-run stand staved off collapse and took the West Indies to a competitive 162-8 in Thursday’s T20 series decider against Sri Lanka.

The sixth-wicket partnership kept the game alive in the Dambulla after the tourists found themselves flailing at 68-5.

Dunith Wellalage conceded 25 runs in the 15th over, with Motie launching three consecutive sixes and a four off the left-arm spinner.

Kusal Mendis stumped Motie off Wanindu Hasaranga, but not before Motie’s explosive 32 off 15 balls gave the innings momentum.

Nissanka powers Sri Lanka to 162 against West Indies in second T20

Powell continued the charge and top-scored with a steady 37 off 27 balls before he was caught off Matheesha Pathirana in the penultimate over.

Sri Lanka leaned heavily on their spin arsenal with Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga claiming two wickets each.

The West Indies won the series opener by five wickets and Sri Lanka bounced back with a commanding 73-run victory in the second game.

