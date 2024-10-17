AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
Conway puts New Zealand in lead after India bowled out for 46

BENGALURU: Opener Devon Conway powered New Zealand to 82-1 after the tourists bowled out India for their lowest-ever home total of 46 on day two of the weather-hit first Test in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Fast bowlers Matt Henry and William O’Rourke combined to dismiss India in 31.2 overs in the second session after the hosts elected to bat in overcast conditions. The opening day of the Test was washed out.

It was India’s third-lowest Test score ever. Their previous lowest at home was 75 against the West Indies in New Delhi in 1987.

Their lowest overall is 36 against Australia in a pink-ball Adelaide Test in 2020. They fell for 42 against England at Lord’s in 1974.

New Zealand launched a strong reply and led by 36 runs at tea after Conway put together 67 runs for the first wicket with skipper Tom Latham, who made 15.

Will Young, in for the injured Kane Williamson, was batting on five alongside Conway on 61.

Conway took on the Indian attack as he reached fifty off 54 balls with a six off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Kuldeep Yadav struck next ball to send back Latham with his left-arm wrist spin as India successfully reviewed the decision in their favour after the umpire denied the appeal.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant top-scored with 20 in a disastrous Indian innings that witnessed five ducks, including that of star batsman Virat Kohli.

Henry wrapped up the innings with a five-wicket haul and his last strike of Kuldeep was his 100th Test wicket.

Tim Southee struck the first blow in the seventh over with the score on nine, bowling India captain Rohit Sharma through the gate with a sharp inswinger after he had made two.

Rain washes out day one of India v New Zealand first Test

O’Rourke struck in his first over to get Kohli caught at leg gully without adding to the score, silencing a stunned home crowd.

There was a brief rain interruption but there was no respite for India when the players returned as India slumped to 33-5, and then 34-6 at lunch.

Wickets continued to tumble and soon after lunch O’Rourke (4-22) and Henry (5-15) packed off the remaining four batsmen, assisted by some great catching.

