AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
AIRLINK 138.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.44%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
DFML 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 78.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.79%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.06%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
HUBC 101.82 Increased By ▲ 3.13 (3.17%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.06%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
MLCF 38.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.5%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.87%)
OGDC 170.02 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.31%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
PIBTL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PPL 133.58 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (1.97%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.44%)
PTC 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 63.83 Increased By ▲ 5.83 (10.05%)
TELE 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.98 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (4.94%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.39%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.99%)
TRG 44.97 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
UNITY 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,205 Increased By 53.2 (0.58%)
BR30 27,717 Increased By 483.5 (1.78%)
KSE100 86,206 Increased By 365.3 (0.43%)
KSE30 27,236 Increased By 2 (0.01%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nigeria fuel tanker explosion kills over 140 people: emergency agency

AFP Published October 16, 2024 Updated October 16, 2024 08:40pm

MAJIYA/KANO: A fuel tanker explosion in northern Nigeria killed more than 140 people, a spokesman for the national emergency agency told AFP on Wednesday.

Victims were burnt to death on Tuesday trying to collect fuel that had spilled from the crashed vehicle in the town of Majia in Jigawa state.

Nura Abdullahi, a spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said “more than 140” people have been buried in a mass grave and warned the toll was likely to rise further.

The tanker had veered to avoid colliding with a truck in the town of Majia, police spokesman Lawan Shiisu Adam.

“We have so far confirmed 94 people dead and around 50 injured,” he said, warning the death toll could rise.

Following the crash, residents crowded around the vehicle, collecting fuel that had spilled on the road and in drains, Adam said.

Fuel tanker explosion in Nigeria kills at least 52: official

He said the residents had “overwhelmed” officers trying to stop them.

The Nigerian Medical Association has urged doctors to rush to nearby emergency rooms to help with the influx of patients.

Fuel tanker explosions are common in Africa’s most populous nation, where roads can be poorly maintained and residents often look to siphon off fuel following accidents.

Nigeria MENA Nigeria boat accident Nigeria fuel tanker explosion Nigerian Medical Association

Comments

200 characters

Nigeria fuel tanker explosion kills over 140 people: emergency agency

SCO summit: PM Shehbaz raises Israel’s genocide against Palestinians; calls for ceasefire

PM Shehbaz meets Russian counterpart on SCO sidelines

KSE-100 closes above 86,000 for first time amid SCO summit optimism

Rupee lowers marginally against US dollar

PTI founder Imran Khan out of Oxford chancellor’s race

Pakistan’s Abhi secures $15mn in credit financing to expand financial inclusion in UAE

New record high: gold price hits Rs277,200 per tola in Pakistan

Oil steadies after fall as Middle East uncertainty persists

Fauji Fertilizer acquires additional stake in Agritech Limited for Rs3.9bn

Read more stories