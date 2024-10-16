Ben Duckett half-century as England make brisk reply to Pakistan’s 366

MULTAN: Ben Duckett made a brisk half-century as England reached 88-1 at tea on day two of the second Test in Multan on Wednesday in reply to Pakistan’s 366.

At the break opener Duckett was motoring on 53 and Ollie Pope was five not out, the visitors having lost Zak Crawley for 27.

England trailed by 278 runs with nine wickets intact.

Duckett reached his 12th Test half-century off 47 balls as England made quick in-roads against a Pakistan attack that has only one frontline seamer in Aamer Jamal.

The hosts used off-spinner Sajid Khan in the second over as they chased an early England wicket but opener Crawley held out twice.

At 49-0 he survived a run-out when Sajid removed the stumps before grabbing the ball with the England opener out of his crease having being sent back by Duckett.

On 24 Crawley overturned a leg-before decision by New Zealand umpire Chris Gaffaney off Sajid before his luck ran out three runs later.

Crawley was finally caught behind off left-arm spinner Noman Ali as the home team successfully reviewed a not-out decision by Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena.

Earlier, Pakistan’s tail had frustrated England by adding 107 runs after resuming at 259-5, with Jamal and Noman adding an invaluable 49 runs for the ninth wicket.

But from 358-8 at lunch Jamal was dismissed off the very first ball after the interval, bowled by Brydon Carse, who finished with 3-50.

Spinner Jack Leach ended Noman’s 32-run knock by having him caught in the deep by Carse to finish with 3-114.

In the morning Carse had Mohammad Rizwan caught behind by Jamie Smith for 41 in the third over of the day.

Kamran Ghulam says ‘wait is over’ after century on Pakistan debut

Carse’s fellow seamer Matthew Potts (2-65) forced an edge off Salman Agha on a sharp rising delivery with Smith taking another regulation catch to leave the hosts on 302-7.

Leach dismissed Sajid for two, caught at short cover by Joe Root.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 following their innings victory in the first Test, also in Multan.