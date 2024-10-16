AGL 38.94 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.78%)
AIRLINK 139.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.06%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.65%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.62%)
DGKC 78.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.29%)
FCCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.44%)
FFBL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.88%)
FFL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.67%)
HUBC 100.60 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.94%)
HUMNL 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
KOSM 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
MLCF 36.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
NBP 68.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
OGDC 167.12 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.4%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PIBTL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
PPL 129.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.22%)
PRL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PTC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.6%)
SEARL 60.70 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (4.66%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TOMCL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.58%)
TPLP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.21 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.16%)
UNITY 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.93%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 9,173 Increased By 21.1 (0.23%)
BR30 27,236 Increased By 2.4 (0.01%)
KSE100 86,295 Increased By 454.7 (0.53%)
KSE30 27,270 Increased By 35.6 (0.13%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level in inter-bank market against the US dollar
Recorder Report Published 16 Oct, 2024 10:25am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:20am, the currency was hovering at 277.73, a gain of Re0.01 against the US dollar.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 277.74, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Globally, the Australian and New Zealand dollars slumped on Wednesday as scepticism grew about top trading partner China’s stimulus, while the greenback hovered near two-month peaks versus major peers on wagers US interest rate cuts will be gradual.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, was steady at 103.25, sticking close to Monday’s high of 103.61, a level previously not seen since Aug. 8.

Recent data indicating a resilient economy coupled with slightly hotter-than-expected inflation in September has led traders to trim bets for aggressive Federal Reserve easing.

Traders currently lay about 94% odds for a 25 basis-point cut when the Fed next decides policy on Nov. 7, with about 6% probability of no change, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said he has pencilled in just one more interest rate reduction of 25 basis points this year. Investors are pricing two 25 bps rate cuts this year .

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, inched higher in early trade on Wednesday on uncertainty over what may happen next in the Middle East conflict, after demand concerns knocked the market to its lowest since early October in the previous session.

Brent crude oil futures rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $74.39 a barrel by 0250 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $70.77 per barrel.

Oil prices tumbled more than 4% to a near two-week low on Tuesday due to a weaker demand outlook and after a media report said Israel would not strike Iranian nuclear and oil sites, easing fears of a supply disruption.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling US dollar index buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

No bilateral talks: Jaishankar’s visit centres only on SCO summit

Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

‘Take and pay’ mode: Govt tailors four customised options for 18 IPPs

Zardari, Li vow to deepen strategic ties

Controversial law: Govt seeks bipartisan support

Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

Top leaders from SCO member states attend dinner

Insurance cos: SECP hikes minimum required amount of paid-up capital

Read more stories