AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.12%)
AIRLINK 140.99 Increased By ▲ 6.42 (4.77%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.02%)
DFML 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
DGKC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
FCCL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFBL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
FFL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
KOSM 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
NBP 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
OGDC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.5%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
PPL 129.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.5%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.74%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.21%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
TOMCL 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TPLP 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
TREET 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,028 Decreased By -39.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 26,741 Decreased By -284.2 (-1.05%)
KSE100 85,070 Decreased By -191.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 26,921 Decreased By -90.6 (-0.34%)
Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level in inter-bank market against the US dollar
Recorder Report Published 15 Oct, 2024 10:31am

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:20am, the currency was hovering at 277.57, a gain of Re0.09 against the US dollar.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 277.66, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar was perched at an over two-month high against major currencies on Tuesday, spurred by wagers the Federal Reserve will proceed with modest rate cuts in the near term.

A string of US data has shown the economy to be resilient and slowing only modestly, while inflation in September rose slightly more than expected, leading traders to trim bets on large rate cuts from the Fed.

The US central bank kicked off its easing cycle with an aggressive 50 basis points at its last policy meeting in September but market expectations have shifted to a slower pace of cuts, boosting the dollar.

Traders are now ascribing 89% chance of a 25 bps cut in November, with 45 bps of easing overall priced in for the year.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was at 103.27, just shy of 103.36, the highest level since Aug. 8 it touched on Monday. The index is up 2.5% and on course to snap its three-month losing streak.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, slid 3% during Asian trade on Tuesday on the back of a weaker demand outlook and after a media report said Israel is willing not to strike Iranian oil targets, which eased fears of a supply disruption.

Brent crude futures were down $2.35, or 3%, at $75.11 per barrel at 0445 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures fell $2.26, or 3.1%, to $71.57 per barrel.

Both benchmarks had settled about 2% lower on Monday.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Oil falls as demand outlook weakens, Iran supply disruption concerns ease

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

Pakistan’s SLGL secures transport services deal with Maersk

July-September: PTCL sustains Rs6.3bn in losses

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Sales tax fraud: Five senior companies’ officials held

Read more stories