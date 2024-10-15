Pakistan 79-2 at lunch in second England Test after Leach strikes

MULTAN: Saim Ayub and Kamran Ghulam lifted Pakistan to 79-2 at lunch Tuesday on the first day of the second Test, after England’s Jack Leach took two early wickets on a used pitch offering help to the spinners.

Ayub was unbeaten on 40 and debutant Ghulam 29 not out as the pair steadied Pakistan from 19-2 after the home team won the toss and opted to bat in Multan.

Returning England captain Ben Stokes turned to his spinners after just five overs on the same pitch used for the first Test last week and Leach soon struck.

Abdullah Shafique was bowled by Leach for seven in the eighth over of the morning with the score on 15.

In his next over, the left-arm spinner had captain Shan Masood caught low at short midwicket by Zak Crawley for three. At lunch, Leach had 2-35 from 10 overs.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 after they won the first Test at the same venue by an innings and 47 runs on Friday.

Pakistan, England start 2nd Test today

Pakistan’s defeat – their sixth in as many Tests – prompted the selectors to make four changes.

Out went batsman and former captain Babar Azam, pace bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, plus spinner Abrar Ahmed who was taken ill in the first match.

They were replaced by Ghulam and the spin trio of Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood and Noman Ali, leaving Pakistan with only one fast bowler in Aamer Jamal.

Stokes was back from a hamstring injury for England, replacing Chris Woakes, while fast bowler Matthew Potts came in for Gus Atkinson.