England dismiss Ayub but Pakistan reach 173-3 at tea in second Test

AFP Published October 15, 2024 Updated October 15, 2024 03:44pm
Pakistan’s Saim Ayub plays a shot during the first day of the second Test. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s Saim Ayub plays a shot during the first day of the second Test. Photo: AFP

MULTAN: England fast bowler Matthew Potts removed opener Saim Ayub after a half-century before Pakistan reached 173-3 at tea on the opening day of the second Test in Multan on Tuesday.

Ayub and debutant Kamran Ghulam had lifted Pakistan from a precarious 19-2 with a third-wicket stand of 149 on a used pitch that assisted the spinners.

At the break, Ghulam was unbeaten on 75 while Saud Shakeel was four not out.

The left-handed Ayub scored a career-best 77 studded with seven boundaries before he miscued a push off Potts’s penultimate over before tea and was caught by captain Ben Stokes at short mid-off position.

Ghulam, who replaced Babar Azam in one of four changes from Pakistan’s innings defeat in the first Test, also in Multan, has so far hit five fours and a six.

Pakistan, who won the toss and batted, were hit hard at the start with a double wicket strike by spinner Jack Leach, who was brought to bowl in the sixth over of the day.

Leach has taken 2-62.

Abdullah Shafique was bowled by Leach for seven in the eighth over of the morning with the score on 15.

In his next over, the left-arm spinner had captain Shan Masood caught low at short midwicket by Zak Crawley for three.

England lead the three-match series 1-0.

Pakistan, England start 2nd Test today

Pakistan’s defeat last week – their sixth in as many Tests – prompted the selectors to make wholesale changes, with Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed dropped.

Other than Ghulam, Pakistan also brought in the spin trio of Sajid Khan, Zahid Mahmood and Noman Ali, leaving them with only one fast bowler in Aamer Jamal.

Stokes was back from a hamstring injury for England, replacing Chris Woakes, while fast bowler Potts came in for Gus Atkinson.

