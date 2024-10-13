Kamindu, Asalanka power Sri Lanka to 179 against West Indies

DAMBULLA: Left-handers Kamindu Mendis and skipper Charith Asalanka guided Sri Lanka to a formidable 179-7 in the opening T20 against the West Indies at Dambulla on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, asked to bat first, built a competitive total on the back of a dynamic 82-run partnership off 54 balls between Kamindu and Asalanka.

Kamindu, riding a wave of remarkable form, registered his second T20I half-century.

Earlier this month, he equalled the legendary Sir Don Bradman by becoming the third-fastest player to reach 1,000 runs in Test cricket – a feat that underscored his rising stature.

The left-hander’s sparkling innings ended on 51 off 40 balls, studded with five boundaries and two sixes, when he mistimed a pull shot off debutant Shamar Springer.

Roston Chase completed the catch, diving forward running in from fine leg.

Asalanka compiled a quickfire 59 off just 35 balls, including nine fours.

Sri Lanka debutant Peiris spins New Zealand towards innings defeat

His brisk knock concluded in the penultimate over when he could not quite clear mid-on, but not before giving Sri Lanka’s innings a powerful boost.

The West Indies are third in the global T20 rankings, while Sri Lanka languishes in eighth.

The match began 30 minutes late due to a damp outfield, though the full 20 overs per side were retained.

Romario Shepherd stood out among the bowlers, capturing two wickets for 39 runs in his four-over spell.

The remaining two T20s against the West Indies, also at Dambulla, will be played on October 15 and 17, before the teams head to Pallekele for a three-match ODI series.

Upbeat hosts Sri Lanka are hoping to continue a run of success after celebrating victories in Tests and ODIs.

Sri Lanka ended a 27-year dry spell by winning an ODI series against India, celebrated a Test victory in England after a decade, and notched their first series win over New Zealand since 2009.