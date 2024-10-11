AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.96%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.15%)
DGKC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.78%)
FFBL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.45%)
KOSM 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.98%)
MLCF 35.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
OGDC 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.4%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.29%)
PPL 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.61%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.46%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.09%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-8.78%)
TREET 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
TRG 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,069 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By -283.9 (-1.03%)
KSE100 85,425 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.03%)
KSE30 27,114 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.13%)
Oct 11, 2024
Markets

Oil eases though investors wary over potential Mideast supply disruption

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2024 09:16am

TOKYO: Oil eased on Friday after a rally the previous day, but prices remained set for a second straight weekly gain as investors weighed the impact of hurricane damage on US demand against any broad supply disruption if Israel attacks Iranian oil sites.

Brent crude oil futures fell 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $79.01 a barrel by 0152 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures dropped 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.53 per barrel.

For the week, both benchmarks were headed for a 1%-2% gain. In the United States, Hurricane Milton plowed into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after cutting a destructive path across Florida, killing at least 10 people and leaving millions without power.

The destruction could dampen fuel consumption in some areas of the world’s largest oil producer and consumer.

“Investors are evaluating how hurricane damage might impact the US economy and fuel demand,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.

“Oil prices are likely to hover around the current 200-day average levels, with the primary concern being whether Israel will retaliate against Iranian oil facilities,” he said.

Oil falls as swelling US supply counters Middle East and hurricane risks

The 200-day average for Brent is at $81.68 a barrel and for WTI it’s at $77.36. Crude benchmarks spiked this month after Iran launched more than 180 missiles against Israel on Oct. 1, raising the prospect of retaliation against Iranian oil facilities.

Israel has yet to respond, and crude benchmarks have eased and remained relatively flat through the week.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, however, has said that any strike against Iran would be “lethal, precise and surprising”.

Iran is backing several groups fighting Israel, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza and the Houthis in Yemen.

In Lebanon, Israeli strikes on central Beirut on Thursday night killed 22 people and wounded at least 117, Lebanon’s health ministry said. Lebanese security sources said at least one senior Hezbollah figure was also targeted in the attacks.

Gulf states, meanwhile, are lobbying Washington to stop Israel from attacking Iran’s oil sites, out of concern their own oil facilities could come under fire from Tehran’s proxies if the conflict escalates, three Gulf sources told Reuters.

On the supply side, Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday it has restored production close to levels before the country’s central bank crisis, reaching 1.22 million barrels per day.

Brent crude Oil WTI US WTI crude prices

