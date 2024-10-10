AGL 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.99%)
AIRLINK 138.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.78%)
BOP 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.3%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
DFML 47.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.24%)
FCCL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.68%)
FFBL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FFL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.22%)
HUMNL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.55%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.39%)
MLCF 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
NBP 65.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (3.06%)
OGDC 170.67 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.75%)
PAEL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.57%)
PPL 129.90 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (3.3%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
PTC 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.43%)
SEARL 58.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.99%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.3%)
TREET 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,112 Increased By 21 (0.23%)
BR30 27,676 Increased By 296.7 (1.08%)
KSE100 85,847 Increased By 177.5 (0.21%)
KSE30 27,262 Increased By 45.9 (0.17%)
Intra-day update: rupee marginally strengthens against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:10am, the currency was hovering at 277.62, a gain of Re0.10 against the US dollar.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 277.72, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar traded near a two-month peak against major peers on Thursday as markets grew more confident about a patient approach from the Federal Reserve to further monetary easing, even as a key inflation report loomed later in the day.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six key rivals, was steady after climbing to the highest since Aug. 16 overnight, as traders further pared bets for US interest rate cuts this year in the wake of last week’s unexpectedly strong payrolls data.

The dollar index was little changed at 102.86 as of 0024 GMT, sticking close to Wednesday’s high of 102.93. The greenback eased 0.18% to 149.035 yen, but was not far from the overnight peak of 146.365.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Thursday underpinned by a spike in fuel demand as a major storm barreled into Florida and concerns about potential supply disruptions in the Middle East amid heightened tensions between Israel and major oil producer Iran.

Brent crude futures rose 63 cents, or 0.8%, to $77.21 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 63 cents, or 0.9%, at $73.87 a barrel at 0423 GMT.

The world’s largest oil producer and consumer has been hit by a second major storm, Hurricane Milton, which made landfall on Florida’s west coast, spawning tornadoes and threatening surges of seawater.

This is an intra-day update

