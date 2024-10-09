Reddy, Rinku power India to 221-9 in second Bangladesh T20

NEW DELHI: Rookie batsman Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh smashed half-centuries to fire India to 221-9 in the second T20 international against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Reddy blasted 74 off 34 deliveries and put on 108 for the fourth wicket with the left-handed Rinku, who hit 53, at New Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

Bangladesh, who trail the three-match series 1-0, elected to field first and their pace bowlers justified the decision by reducing India to 41-3 inside six overs.

Openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma and then skipper and number three Suryakumar Yadav fell before Reddy and Rinku counter-attacked in their century stand.

Reddy, playing his second match after he made his international debut in the opening win, took on the attack with sixes and fours and reached his fifty in 27 balls.

Reddy hammered Mehidy Hasan Miraz for three sixes and a four before being caught out by him in the next over from Mustafizur Rahman.

Rinku kept up the attack as he smashed fast bowler Tanzim Hasan for two fours and a six to raise his fifty in 26 balls but soon got out to Taskin Ahmed.

Hardik Pandya made 32 off 19 balls before being dismissed by leg-spinner Rishad Hossain, who got two more wickets in the final over to end with three.

The series is a swansong for Bangladesh’s Mahmudullah Riyad, who on Tuesday announced the remaining two matches will be his last in the format.

The 38-year-old Mahmudullah is playing his 140th T20 match.