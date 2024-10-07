Oct 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan win toss, bat against England in first Test

AFP Published 07 Oct, 2024 10:05am

MULTAN: Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and chose to bat on the opening day of the first Test against England in Multan on Monday.

Ollie Pope leads England after Ben Stokes was ruled out with fast bowler Brydon Carse, 29, making his Test debut just weeks after the end of a three-month ban for breaches of betting rules.

Both the teams have picked three fast bowlers and two spinners in a hope that the pitch will offer early help to the seamers before taking spin later in the match.

Pakistan-England first Test starts at Multan Cricket Stadium today

Pakistan are on a streak of 10 winless Tests at home, including a shock 2-0 sweep by Bangladesh last month, while England have won five of their last six matches in the longest format.

Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

England: Ollie Pope (captain), Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI) and Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

Babar Azam Joe Root Shan Masood Shaheen Shah Afridi Ollie Pope Abdullah Shafique Zak Crawley Harry Brook PAKISTAN VS ENGLAND TEST SERIES

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan win toss, bat against England in first Test

PM says no one will be allowed to harm economy

PM directs including DBHP in CPEC

300MW Thar coal project: PPIB urges KE to expedite feasibility, other studies

Many filed income tax returns thru ‘FTO desk’

D-Chowk protest: Roads reopened, mobile, internet services restored

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement banned

Reducing power tariff top priority: Awais

14 business categories: FTO issues notice to FBR on compulsory integration

SHC rejects FIR quashing plea of a battery co

Prices of kitchen items remain high

Read more stories