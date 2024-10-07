Beijing calls for investigation after two Chinese nationals killed in Karachi airport blast

Beijing called for a thorough investigation after a convoy carrying Chinese staff of the Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited was targeted in a terrorist attack near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Sunday. The attack killed two Chinese nationals, and injured another. Initial reports indicated another seven people were also injured.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist attack, express deep condolences to the innocent victims of both countries and sincere sympathies to the injured and families, and are making every effort to handle the aftermath together with the Pakistani side,” the Chinese embassy said in a statement early on Monday.

It said that the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan have launched an emergency plan immediately, requesting the Pakistani side to thoroughly investigate the attack, “severely punish the perpetrators, and take all necessary measures to protect the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Pakistan”.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan remind Chinese citizens, enterprises and projects in Pakistan to be vigilant, pay close attention to the security situation, strengthen security measures, and make every effort to take safety precautions,” the statement concluded.

On Sunday night, a powerful explosion targeting foreign nationals occurred just outside the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, and left two dead and nine people wounded, according to initial reports.

At least eight vehicles were damaged in the explosion. Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Lanjar had earlier confirmed that the blast occurred near the vehicle of foreign nationals.

In a statement emailed to journalists, separatist militant group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed the explosion was an attack carried out by them using a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device targeting Chinese nationals, including engineers, according to Reuters.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and ordered that the injured be provided with the best medical aid.

Murad asked Sindh police chief for a report on the incident, along with detailed information on the cause of the explosion, according to a statement from the CM office.

Chinese engineers have been working on a number of projects in Pakistan with Beijing investing over $65 billion in infrastructure as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) under its wider Belt and Road initiative.

Chinese targets have previously come under attack by several militant groups in Pakistan.

In March this year, five Chinese officials were killed after a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers working on a dam project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In another incident the same month, eight terrorists were shot dead by the security forces after they tried to attack the Gwadar Port Authority, seen as being key to the multi-billion dollar CPEC.