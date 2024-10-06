Pakistan
At least 5 people injured in explosion near Karachi airport
- Sound of explosion heard in different areas of the city
At least five people were injured in a huge explosion reported near Karachi airport.
The sound of the explosion was heard in different areas of the city.
Law enforcement agencies and firefighters reached the spot.
Some cars also caught fire because of the explosion.
As per initial reports, at least five people were injured, while the nature of the incident was yet to be ascertained.
More to follow
Comments