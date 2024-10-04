AGL 38.77 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.96%)
AIRLINK 143.45 Increased By ▲ 8.45 (6.26%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
DGKC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.16%)
FCCL 26.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.75%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 124.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.65%)
HUMNL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.11%)
KEL 3.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
MLCF 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
NBP 58.75 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.44%)
OGDC 153.80 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.57%)
PAEL 25.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.7%)
PIBTL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
PPL 117.30 Increased By ▲ 5.65 (5.06%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.42%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SEARL 56.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.21%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TOMCL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
TPLP 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TREET 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.13%)
TRG 46.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 8,786 Increased By 50.2 (0.57%)
BR30 26,604 Increased By 347.7 (1.32%)
KSE100 83,166 Increased By 444.5 (0.54%)
KSE30 26,563 Increased By 181.1 (0.69%)
Oct 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices flat as Middle East conflict counters ample supply outlook

Reuters Published October 4, 2024 Updated October 4, 2024 01:58pm

SINGAPORE: Oil prices were subdued on Friday, but remained on track for strong weekly gains, as investors weighed the prospect of a wider Middle East conflict disrupting crude flows against a well-supplied global market.

Brent crude futures were flat at $77.55 a barrel, as of 0646 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were little changed at $73.65 a barrel.

Both benchmarks were headed for weekly gains of about 8%.

Bearish bets on oil have found some room to unwind this week amid mounting concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Middle East, along with optimism that China’s recent economic stimulus efforts may offer some uplift in demand, IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.

“The question now is whether there will be an actual disruption in crude supplies, and that should keep prices in a waiting game over the weekend,” Yeap added.

The US is discussing whether it would support Israeli strikes on Iran’s oil facilities as retaliation for Tehran’s missile attack on Israel, President Joe Biden said on Thursday, while Israel’s military hit Beirut with new airstrikes in its battle against Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

Biden’s comments contributed to a 5% rally in oil prices on Thursday, as Israel weighs its options after its arch-foe Iran launched its largest-ever assault on Tuesday.

“Supply risks are back in focus as tension in the Middle East rises, but we expect the impact to be limited,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

While the region accounts for more than a third of the world’s oil supply, a direct attack on Iran’s oil facilities seems the least likely response among Israel’s options, the analysts said.

“Such a move would upset its international partners while a disruption to Iran’s oil revenue would likely leave it with little to lose, potentially provoking a more ferocious response.”

Concerns over oil supply that drove up prices earlier in the week have also been tempered by OPEC’s spare production capacity and the fact that global crude supplies have yet to be disrupted by the Middle East unrest.

ME conflict lifts oil prices

Libya’s eastern-based government and Tripoli-based National Oil Corp announced on Thursday the reopening of all oilfields and export terminals after a dispute over leadership of the central bank was resolved, ending a crisis that had heavily reduced oil production.

Iran and Libya are both members of OPEC.

Iran, which is operating under US sanctions, produced about 4.0 million barrels per day of fuel in 2023, while Libya produced about 1.3 million bpd last year, according to data from the US Energy Information Administration.

OPEC Brent crude Oil WTI US WTI crude prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices flat as Middle East conflict counters ample supply outlook

Privatisation of PIA: Plan faces slowing momentum on queries by bidders

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

PTI protest: PIA says all domestic, international flights operational today

KSE-100 crosses 83k for first time on banking, oil & gas sector rally

Internet loadshedding?: users report disruption in WhatsApp services on mobile broadband in Pakistan

Air Link CEO confirms company has imported 2 units of Xiaomi SU7, but talk of assembly plant premature

COAS Munir, Malaysian PM Ibrahim discuss regional security, defence cooperation

IPPs talks status remains under wraps

Provident Funds: Profit rate fixed at 13.97pc per annum

Read more stories