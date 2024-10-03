AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 135.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.93%)
BOP 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.47%)
DFML 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.16%)
DGKC 77.40 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.73%)
FCCL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.9%)
FFBL 52.97 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (6.58%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 123.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.69%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.32%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.95 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.25%)
PAEL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.27%)
PPL 111.65 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.24%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.42%)
TPLP 7.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 46.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-3.47%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.27%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,735 Increased By 125.5 (1.46%)
BR30 26,256 Increased By 208.9 (0.8%)
KSE100 82,722 Increased By 754.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 26,382 Increased By 306.9 (1.18%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares fall led by tech stocks, investors digest PMI data

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2024 02:48pm

European shares declined on Thursday, weighed down by German technology firm SAP, while investors parsed through key inflation data for the bloc and its major economies.

The benchmark pan-European STOXX 600 lost 0.8% at 516.80 points.

The automobile sector led sectoral declines, falling 2.1% to its lowest in nearly a year.

The sub-index was dragged by a 4.7% drop in Stellantis after Barclays downgraded the stock to “equal weight” from “overweight”.

SAP declined 1.5%, pushing down the heavy-weight technology sector nearly 1%, after a report said US prosecutors are broadening a probe on potential price-fixing by the German software developer.

All other STOXX 600 sub-sectors also declined. Amongst regional bourses, France’s CAC 40 fell 1.1%, the most amongst its peers, while Germany’s DAX lost 0.9%.

Britain’s FTSE pared early gains and was flat.

It rose 0.3% at the open on a report that the Bank of England Governor, Andrew Bailey, said the central bank could move more quickly to cut interest rates if there is further good news on inflation.

“A stalling of the Chinese rally, higher oil prices, higher bond yields, and a stronger dollar is putting that bullish narrative under some pressure,” Ben Laidler, head of equity strategy at Bradesco BBI said.

“You’re seeing a bit of natural profit-taking. Traders will be looking for some guidance from the reopening of China and the US payrolls report on Friday.”

European shares end flat as rising energy shares offset concern over Middle East

Meanwhile, PMI data showed Euro zone business activity contracted in September to 49.6 from August’s 51. September’s services’ PMI figures for major European economies showed Italy’s service sector slowed almost to stagnation, while France’s contracted, reversing an Olympic-driven growth seen in August.

For Germany, growth in the services sector slowed for a fourth consecutive month coming to a near standstill.

The data bolstered expectations for an interest rate cut at the European Central Bank’s meeting on Oct 17.

Also firming rate-cut bets, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said euro zone inflation is increasingly likely to ease back to the central bank’s 2% target, dropping her long-standing warning about the difficulty of taming price growth.

The Eurozone producer prices data is due at 0900 GMT.

Among individual stocks, potash and salt miner K+S slumped 6.8% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “neutral” from “overweight”.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares fall led by tech stocks, investors digest PMI data

Article 63-A: SC annuls 2022 verdict, accepts review plea

Israel bombs heart of Beirut, killing six

Iran resumes flights after attack on Israel: state media

Manufacturing HIV drug in Pakistan: Ferozsons partners with US-based Gilead

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Cotton arrival in Pakistan slumps in September 2024

Pakistan, Malaysia reaffirm commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial partnership

Oil climbs on conflict concerns but ample supply caps gains

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,100 in Pakistan

Aurangzeb satisfied with Pakistan’s falling inflation

Read more stories