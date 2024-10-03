AGL 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 134.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.45%)
BOP 5.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DCL 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.14%)
DFML 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.81%)
DGKC 77.61 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.01%)
FCCL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
FFBL 52.26 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (5.15%)
FFL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 124.52 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.58%)
HUMNL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
KOSM 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.31%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.22%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.68%)
PAEL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
PPL 111.80 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.38%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 57.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 35.38 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (3.09%)
TPLP 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TREET 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.65%)
UNITY 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 8,741 Increased By 131.3 (1.53%)
BR30 26,320 Increased By 272.9 (1.05%)
KSE100 82,854 Increased By 886.8 (1.08%)
KSE30 26,414 Increased By 338.4 (1.3%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Boosted by positive indicators, KSE-100 surges over 900 points

  • Buying seen largely across all index-heavy sectors
BR Web Desk Published October 3, 2024 Updated October 3, 2024 02:09pm

Positive sentiment prevailed at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained over 900 points during intra-day trading on Thursday.

At 1:50pm, the benchmark index was hovering at 82,868.05 , an increase of 901.05 points or 1.10%.

Buying was seen in key sectors including automobile, cement, commercial banks, fertilizer, oil and gas exploration companies and OMCs. Index-heavy stocks including HBL, BAFL, FFC, EFERT, OGDC, PPL and PSO traded in the green.

The improved sentiment comes on the back of positive indicators including a decline in the CPI inflation rate, which has raised expectations of a further policy rate cut in the market.

Moreover, the government initiation of T-bills buyback programme is expected to improve liquidity position of the capital market.

On Wednesday, the PSX witnessed mixed trading, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index swayed in both directions before closing at 81,967.01, up by 162.41 points or 0.20%.

Globally, Japanese shares rallied on Thursday as the yen extended losses after the new prime minister dampened interest rate hike expectations, while Hong Kong sank for the first time in more than a week after a blistering China-fuelled surge.

Traders remain on edge, however, as they await Israel’s response to Iran’s missile attack on Tuesday, which has fanned fears of a regional conflict in the Middle East, pushing oil prices ever higher.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to make Tehran pay for its “big mistake”, while Iran threatened to hit all Israeli infrastructure if attacked.

Other Asian markets rose, with Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Manila and Jakarta all in the green.

This is an intra-day update

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX KSE100 KSE 100 index KSE100 index psx companies KSE-100 index PSX notice KSE index Pakistan Stock Market PSX stocks

Comments

200 characters

Boosted by positive indicators, KSE-100 surges over 900 points

Israel bombs heart of Beirut, killing six

Iran resumes flights after attack on Israel: state media

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan, Malaysia reaffirm commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial partnership

Oil climbs on prospects of wider MidEast war, ample supply caps gains

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Read more stories