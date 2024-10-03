AGL 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 134.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
DFML 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.7%)
DGKC 77.61 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.01%)
FCCL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
FFBL 52.29 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (5.21%)
FFL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 124.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.69%)
HUMNL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
KOSM 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.22%)
NBP 58.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.76%)
OGDC 149.15 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.71%)
PAEL 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
PPL 111.95 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.52%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.28%)
SEARL 56.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.47%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 35.37 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.06%)
TPLP 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TREET 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
TRG 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.65%)
UNITY 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 8,744 Increased By 134.5 (1.56%)
BR30 26,326 Increased By 278.4 (1.07%)
KSE100 82,882 Increased By 914.8 (1.12%)
KSE30 26,420 Increased By 344.7 (1.32%)
Oct 03, 2024
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Recorder Report Published 03 Oct, 2024 11:50am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:10am, the currency was hovering at 277.60, a gain of Re0.04 against the US dollar.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 277.64, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Globally, the US dollar rose to a one-month high versus the yen on Thursday as robustness in the US jobs market backed the idea that the Federal Reserve does not need to rush to cut interest rates.

The safe-haven US currency saw some additional demand on Wednesday after Iran launched a salvo of some 180 ballistic missiles into Israel, spurring a vow of retaliation and stoking worries of all-out war.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against the euro, yen and four other top rivals, ticked up to 101.70 as of 0023 GMT, a three-week high, extending a 0.45% climb from the previous session.

Currently, traders lay 34.6% odds of another 50 basis-point US rate cut on November 7, after the Fed kicked off its easing cycle with a super-sized reduction last month.

That’s down from 36.8% odds a day earlier, and 57.4% odds a week ago, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, but still seems too high, according to Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Thursday as the prospect of a widening Middle East conflict that could disrupt crude oil flows from the key exporting region overshadowed a stronger global supply outlook.

Brent crude futures gained 80 cents, or 1.08%, to $74.7 a barrel as of 0405 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 85 cents, or 1.21%, to $70.95.

This is an intra-day update

