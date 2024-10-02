AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Oct 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel army announces first death of soldier in Lebanon combat

AFP Published 02 Oct, 2024 07:17pm

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said one of its soldiers was killed in combat operations in Lebanon on Wednesday, marking the first loss since its forces crossed the border to target Hezbollah.

“Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, aged 22… fell during combat in Lebanon,” the military said in a statement.

A military website said Oster was killed on Wednesday, without providing further details.

Hezbollah said its fighters were clashing with Israeli troops who had “infiltrated” a southern border village.

The group said earlier it had forced Israeli soldiers to withdraw after they attempted to enter the border village of Adaysseh further northeast.

Israel presses on with military presence in Lebanon after Iran attack

It was the first time the Hezbollah said there was fighting on Lebanese soil since the start of an escalation in recent weeks when the Israeli army began pounding south Lebanon and later killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an air strike.

“This is just the start of the confrontation,” Hezbollah spokesman Mohammad Afif told media on a tour in the Lebanese capital’s southern suburbs.

“The resistance in the south is at its highest level of readiness,” he added, referring to Hezbollah fighters.

The Lebanese army also said Israeli forces had briefly breached the demarcation line between the countries.

“Israeli enemy forces breached the Blue Line by approximately 400 metres (yards) into Lebanese territory” in two areas, “then withdrew a short time later”, it said on X.

Earlier Wednesday, the Israeli army called for the evacuation of additional areas in southern Lebanon, telling residents to leave over 20 villages and towns in south Lebanon.

The move came a day after a similar evacuation call was made by the Israeli military as it announced the launch of ground operations.

Israel Hezbollah MENA Israeli military Israeli air strikes Hezbollah and Israel

Comments

200 characters

Israel army announces first death of soldier in Lebanon combat

Pakistan’s trade deficit widens marginally to $5.4bn in 3MFY25

Israel presses on with military presence in Lebanon after Iran attack

Iran says attack on Israel is over as fears grow of wider conflict

KSE-100 closes marginally higher as late-session selling trims intra-day gains

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Aurangzeb calls for ‘leveraging’ economic gains to ensure permanent stability

T-Bill buyback to boost lending to private sector: SBP governor

Sale of petroleum products jumps 20% in September amid higher demand

Hezbollah says blast targets Israeli troops on border

Saudi says oil may drop to $50 if OPEC+ members flout output curbs, WSJ reports

Read more stories