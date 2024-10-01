AGL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (7.99%)
AIRLINK 130.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.23%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DCL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
DFML 47.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.58%)
DGKC 74.56 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.3%)
FCCL 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.45%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.8%)
FFL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
HUBC 122.01 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.43%)
HUMNL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.32%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.85%)
KOSM 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.72%)
MLCF 33.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.75%)
NBP 59.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.17%)
OGDC 145.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.83%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
PPL 108.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.12%)
PRL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.22%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.14%)
SEARL 57.71 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.6%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
TOMCL 37.28 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.17%)
TPLP 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.96%)
TREET 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-3.85%)
UNITY 25.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 8,566 Increased By 56.2 (0.66%)
BR30 25,793 Increased By 329 (1.29%)
KSE100 81,591 Increased By 477.2 (0.59%)
KSE30 25,936 Increased By 159.7 (0.62%)
Oct 01, 2024
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level against greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2024 12:14pm

The Pakistani rupee registered a minor gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.06% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:10am, the currency was hovering at 277.53, a gain of Re0.18 against the US dollar.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 277.71, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar firmed against its major peers on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pushed back against bets on more supersized interest rate cuts.

Powell adopted a more hawkish tone in a speech at a conference in Tennessee, saying the US central bank would likely stick with quarter-percentage-point interest rate cuts moving forward.

“This is not a committee that feels like it is in a hurry to cut rates quickly,” he said.

Traders remain certain that the Fed will cut again at the next policy setting meeting in November, but slashed expectations for a 50 basis-point (bps) reduction to 35.4% from 53.3% a day earlier, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

The dollar index added 0.1% to 100.82 as of 0403 GMT, after pushing 0.3% higher on Monday.

The greenback rose 0.45% to 144.27 yen, after whipsawing from as high as 146.495 yen on Friday to as low as 141.65 yen on Monday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Tuesday as stronger supply prospects and tepid global demand growth outweighed worries that escalating tensions in the Middle East could impact output from the key exporting region.

Brent crude futures for December delivery edged up 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $71.77 a barrel as of 0335 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures for November delivery gained 8 cents, or 0.12%, to $68.25.

On Monday, Brent futures ended September down 9%, its third month of declines and largest monthly drop since November 2022.

This is an intra-day update

Comments

