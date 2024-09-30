India’s Jaiswal hits rapid fifty after Jadeja’s 300th Test wicket

KANPUR: India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a quickfire half-century after spinner Ravindra Jadeja took his 300th wicket to bowl out Bangladesh for 233 on day four of the rain-hit second Test in Kanpur on Monday.

In reply, India raced to 138-2 at tea off 16 overs after Jaiswal smashed 72 off 51 balls, including 12 fours and two sixes, in a record start to the innings.

India brought up their hundred off 61 balls, the fastest in Test history, beating the 74 balls they faced to reach the mark against the West Indies last year.

Shubman Gill, on 37, and left-hander Rishabh Pant, on four, were not out at the break as India sought to give themselves a chance of victory after two and a half days were lost to the weather.

Jaiswal put 55 off 24 balls for the first wicket with skipper Rohit Sharma, who fell bowled for 23 in the fourth over off Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

Jaiswal kept up the attack to bring up fifty off 31 balls before he was bowled by Hasan Mahmud.

Earlier Jadeja took the final Bangladesh wicket of Khaled Ahmed, caught and bowled, to reach his milestone during the afternoon session. Mominul Haque was left stranded on 107 not out.

Jadeja came into his 74th Test with 299 wickets and became the seventh Indian bowler to reach 300 on a list headed by Anil Kumble with 619 Test victims.

Bangladesh had resumed at 107-3 under clear skies after rain and a soggy outfield had washed out the whole of Saturday and Sunday.

Wet outfield scuttles day three of India-Bangladesh Test

Left-hander Mominul, who began the day on 40, reached his 13th Test hundred before lunch with a boundary off spinner Ashwin, removing his helmet and bowing as he celebrated.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah began with an incisive spell, bowling Mushfiqur Rahim on 11 with a delivery that pitched and nipped back to rattle the top of off-stump.

Rohit brought the crowd alive with a remarkable one-hand grab at mid-off to send Litton Das back to the pavilion off Siraj for 13.

Siraj then hung on to a catch with his left hand while running back from mid-off as Ashwin dismissed Shakib Al Hasan for nine.

Only 35 overs had been possible on Friday’s opening day before the umpires took the players off for bad light nine overs after lunch.

India lead the two-match series 1-0 after they won the opener in Chennai by 280 runs.