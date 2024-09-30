Sep 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Bangladesh’s Mominul reaches 100 after India strike in rain-hit Test

AFP Published 30 Sep, 2024 12:27pm
Bangladesh’s Mominul Haque celebrates his century against India in Kanpur. Photo: AFP
Bangladesh’s Mominul Haque celebrates his century against India in Kanpur. Photo: AFP

KANPUR: Mominul Haque hit a gritty century and India took two stunning catches as Bangladesh reached lunch at 205-6 as the weather-hit second Test finally got back under way on Monday.

Bangladesh resumed at 107-3 under clear skies on day four in Kanpur after rain and a soggy outfield had washed out the whole of Saturday and Sunday.

Left-hander Mominul, who began the day on 40, reached his 13th Test hundred with a boundary off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, removing his helmet and bowing as he celebrated.

He was unbeaten on 102 at the break with Mehidy Hasan Miraz six not out.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah began with an incisive spell, bowling Mushfiqur Rahim on 11 with a delivery that pitched and nipped back to rattle the top of off-stump.

Litton Das came in and counter-attacked, hitting Bumrah for three fours in one over.

Skipper Rohit Sharma brought the crowd alive with a remarkable one-hand grab at mid-off to send Litton back in the pavilion off Mohammed Siraj for 13.

Wet outfield scuttles day three of India-Bangladesh Test

Siraj then hung on to a catch with his left hand while running back from mid-off as Ashwin dismissed Shakib Al Hasan for nine.

Former captain Shakib, 37, announced his international retirement on Thursday and could be playing his last Test match if he is unable to return home for a scheduled South Africa series.

Only 35 overs had been possible on Friday’s opening day before the umpires took the players off for bad light nine overs after lunch. India lead the two-match series 1-0 after they won the opener in Chennai by 280 runs.

