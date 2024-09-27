AGL 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.51%)
AIRLINK 128.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.61%)
BOP 5.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.2%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
DCL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.5%)
DFML 49.45 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (2.94%)
DGKC 74.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.39%)
FCCL 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
FFBL 48.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (3.22%)
FFL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
HUBC 121.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
NBP 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.3%)
OGDC 144.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (0.84%)
PAEL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.4%)
PPL 108.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
PRL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
PTC 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.6%)
SEARL 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.31%)
TELE 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
TOMCL 40.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.54%)
TPLP 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
TRG 54.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.55%)
UNITY 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 8,558 Decreased By -3.3 (-0.04%)
BR30 25,794 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.16%)
KSE100 81,598 Decreased By -60.3 (-0.07%)
KSE30 25,843 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.12%)
Sep 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil steadies, but heads for weekly drop on firmer supply outlook

Reuters Published September 27, 2024 Updated September 27, 2024 01:41pm

SINGAPORE: Oil prices recouped losses on Friday to edge higher, but stayed on track for a weekly fall as investors weighed expectations for increased output from Libya and the broader OPEC+ group against fresh stimulus from top importer China.

Brent crude futures were up 15 cents, or 0.21%, at $71.75 per barrel, as of 0630 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 18 cents, or 0.27%, to $67.85.

On a weekly basis, Brent crude has shed about 3.7%, while WTI was on track to slide nearly 5.7%.

Though investors across asset classes cheered after Chinese authorities finally released bolder stimulus, oil markets seem fixated on Libya and OPEC this week, said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

“The recent decision by OPEC+ to ramp up production has only added to the gloom,” Sachdeva said, adding that the oil market has been struggling with weakening demand over the past few months.

“While it’s uncertain whether Chinese stimulus will translate into higher fuel demand, it may still offer some respite to the oil market.”

China’s central bank on Friday lowered interest rates and injected liquidity into the banking system as Beijing assembled a last-ditch stimulus assault to pull economic growth back towards this year’s roughly 5% target.

More fiscal measures are expected to be announced before China’s holidays starting on Oct. 1, after a meeting of the Communist Party’s top leaders showed an increased sense of urgency about mounting economic headwinds.

Meanwhile, rival factions staking claims for control of the Central Bank of Libya signed an agreement to end their dispute on Thursday.

The dispute had caused a sharp reduction in oil production and exports in the country, with crude exports down to 400,000 barrel per day (bpd) this month, from over 1 million barrels last month.

The agreement could see more than 500,000 bpd of Libyan supply return to markets, ANZ Bank analyst Daniel Hynes said.

Separately, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are currently cutting oil output by a total of 5.86 million bpd, but plans to reverse 180,000 bpd of those cuts in December.

A media report on Wednesday claimed the previously announced reversal is due to Saudi Arabia’s decision to abandon a $100 oil price target and gain market share, causing oil prices to slide by 3% in the previous session.

OPEC rolls out global oil outlook to 2050

Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of OPEC+, has repeatedly denied targeting a certain oil price, and sources at the wider group told Reuters that the plans to raise output in December do not represent any major change from existing policy.

“All in all, it is evident that oil markets remain very cautious about global oil balances in 2025 and what OPEC+ “should do”, with the recent bearish mood being underscored by the record low net length across ICE Brent contracts for managed money positioning,” analysts at FGE Energy told clients on Thursday.

OPEC Saudi Arabia Oil prices Brent crude WTI US WTI crude prices

Comments

200 characters

Oil steadies, but heads for weekly drop on firmer supply outlook

Nepra approves Rs352bn revised investment plan for NTDC

Power tariff: Nepra projects massive increase

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

PM Shehbaz engages World Bank, IMF leaders on Pakistan’s economic reforms

IMF refutes it asked Pakistan to seek loan at 11pc from commercial bank

Sri Lanka reverts to former visa system to woo tourists

Extension in filing of income tax returns predicted

MPs for closure of refineries using Euro-2 standard

Govt securities: FD notifies new buyback programme

Read more stories