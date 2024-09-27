PM Shehbaz to address UNGA session today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will address on Friday the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The PM reached New York on Tuesday evening to attend the inaugural session.

In his address, he will highlight Pakistan’s perspective on a range of international and regional issues of concern, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and Palestine issue.

The prime minister will reaffirm Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and support for the role of the United Nations in fostering global peace, security and prosperity, as per the Foreign Office.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the session, PM Shehbaz met British Counterpart Keir Starmer, founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) Bill Gates, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Bangladesh Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus, and Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

The PM also held discussions with key international financial leaders including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) to advance Pakistan’s economic reform agenda.

As per an official statement, PM Shehbaz met with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, on the sidelines of the UNGA.

“Appreciating the collaboration with IMF for successful Staff Level Agreement (SLA) for a 37-month, $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan, the Prime Minister highlighted the government’s commitment to implementing structural reforms and promoting private sector development,” read the statement.

During the meeting with the IMF chief, PM Shehbaz expressed appreciation for the global lender’s technical assistance and capacity-building programs, which have helped to strengthen the country’s institutions and improve its economic management.

Meanwhile, the IMF Managing Director expressed the Fund’s support for Pakistan’s efforts and “emphasized the importance of maintaining macroeconomic stability and promoting inclusive and sustainable growth”.

The prime minister also met with Ajaypal Singh Banga, President of the World Bank.

the Prime Minister appreciated the World Bank’s continuous support to the Government of Pakistan in introducing critical economic reforms and addressing Pakistan’s economic challenges, including poverty reduction and infrastructure development.