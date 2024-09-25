AGL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.92%)
AIRLINK 132.00 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (2.48%)
BOP 5.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.33%)
DCL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
DFML 49.88 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.85%)
DGKC 75.40 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.62%)
FCCL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.49%)
FFBL 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
FFL 8.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUBC 129.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.54%)
HUMNL 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.22%)
KEL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.33%)
KOSM 8.84 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (8.6%)
MLCF 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.61%)
NBP 58.56 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (5.32%)
OGDC 142.01 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (1.76%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.79%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 108.99 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.94%)
PRL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.42%)
SEARL 58.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.39%)
TELE 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
TOMCL 41.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
TPLP 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-6.09%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
TRG 56.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.23%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 8,632 Increased By 40.3 (0.47%)
BR30 26,212 Increased By 315 (1.22%)
KSE100 81,894 Increased By 410.1 (0.5%)
KSE30 25,989 Increased By 86 (0.33%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level against the US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 25 Sep, 2024 10:53am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:30am, the currency was hovering at 277.78, a gain of Re0.02 against the US dollar.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 277.80, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Amid high expectations, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board is all set to consider Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility Arrangement (EFF) of about $7 billion on Wednesday (today).

Globally, the Australian and New Zealand dollars scaled multi-month peaks on Wednesday while the yuan hit its strongest level in more than a year, as China’s aggressive stimulus package provided the latest shot in the arm for risk appetite.

Markets globally were basking in the afterglow of China’s latest slew of support measures announced on Tuesday ranging from outsized rate cuts to aid for its stock market, in a move that encouraged investors.

In line with its broad easing measures, the People’s Bank of China on Wednesday also lowered the cost of its medium-term loans to banks to 2.00% from 2.30%.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell on Wednesday as investors reassessed the ability of China’s stimulus plans to boost the economy enough to drive more fuel demand growth in the world’s largest crude importer.

Brent crude futures dropped 17 cents, or 0.2%, at $75 a barrel by 0415 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.3%, at $71.32 per barrel.

Prices rose about 1.7% on Tuesday after China announced its most aggressive economic stimulus since the COVID-19 pandemic, with interest rate cuts and government funding.

This is an intra-day update

