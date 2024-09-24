AGL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.85 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-3.14%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
DFML 44.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.79%)
DGKC 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.13%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
FFBL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (4.26%)
FFL 8.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 128.69 Decreased By ▼ -6.09 (-4.52%)
HUMNL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.44%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
KOSM 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
MLCF 31.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.16%)
NBP 56.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.41%)
OGDC 137.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.47%)
PAEL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.76%)
PPL 107.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-2.39%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
PTC 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.13%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.09%)
TELE 7.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 42.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.77%)
TPLP 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.71%)
TREET 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
TRG 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.88%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 8,548 Decreased By -73.9 (-0.86%)
BR30 25,770 Decreased By -445.4 (-1.7%)
KSE100 81,359 Decreased By -491.8 (-0.6%)
KSE30 25,800 Decreased By -176.9 (-0.68%)
Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level against greenback in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 24 Sep, 2024 11:14am

The Pakistani rupee registered marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10:30am, the currency was hovering at 277.75, a gain of Re0.12 against the US dollar.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 277.87, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The currency market is now factoring in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board meeting that is scheduled to take Pakistan’s 37-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about $7 billion on its agenda on September 25.

Globally, the Indian rupee is expected to open little changed to slightly higher on Tuesday amid a dovish Federal Reserve outlook, though the upside is seen largely capped following the price action in the previous session.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open at 83.53-83.55 to the US dollar compared with 83.5525 in the previous session.

The likelihood of one more 50 basis points rate cut by the U.S. central bank at their next meeting in November is expected to be supportive of rupee and other Asian currencies.

Odds of 50 bps rate cut at that meeting have now climbed to 54% from 30% a week back, per the CME FedWatch Tool. The odds were just 10% a month back

Fed officials on Monday backed more rate cuts to protect the labour market, though the pace at which they will slash borrowing cost remained uncertain.

Focus now turns to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks on Thursday.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Tuesday on news of fresh monetary stimulus from top importer China, and concerns escalating tensions in the Middle East could hit supply from the key producing region, while a major hurricane loomed over the U.S., the world’s biggest crude producer.

Brent crude futures for November were up 69 cents, or 0.93%, at $74.59 a barrel at 0330 GMT. U.S. WTI crude futures for November rose 74 cents, or 1.05%, to $71.11.

Both contracts closed lower on Monday as demand worries took precedence in investors’ minds after disappointing euro zone business activity and lingering concerns about Chinese fuel consumption.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank closing rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Justice Mansoor objects to Practice and Procedure Ord

Detailed judgment issued: SC says ECP ‘unlawfully’ denying major party its recognition

Reko Diq: ADB may approve 3rd-party guarantee by Feb

Amreli Steels temporarily halts operations at Karachi facility amid economic issues

Likely to arrive next month: Green energy initiative will be shared with Malaysia PM

Import of cash USD: SBP grants ECs one-year extension

Xi greets Shehbaz

Concerns voiced over ‘growing misuse’ of EFS

Covid subsidy to consumers: NA body summons KE CEO over non-payment

Read more stories