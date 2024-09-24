AGL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.45%)
AIRLINK 127.94 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
DFML 44.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.75%)
DGKC 74.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.13%)
FCCL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.03%)
FFBL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (4.26%)
FFL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
HUBC 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.78 (-4.29%)
HUMNL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.44%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
KOSM 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
MLCF 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.35%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
OGDC 137.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.51%)
PAEL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.76%)
PPL 107.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.67 (-2.43%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.84%)
PTC 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.57%)
SEARL 58.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.09%)
TELE 7.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.67%)
TPLP 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.19%)
TREET 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
TRG 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.47%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 8,548 Decreased By -73.9 (-0.86%)
BR30 25,770 Decreased By -445.4 (-1.7%)
KSE100 81,360 Decreased By -490.2 (-0.6%)
KSE30 25,803 Decreased By -174.3 (-0.67%)
Sep 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelenskiy holds flurry of bilateral meetings at UN to shore up support for Ukraine

Reuters Published 24 Sep, 2024 10:36am

KYIV: Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is in New York for the meeting of world officials at the United Nations, held talks on the sidelines with German, Indian and Japan leaders on Monday trying to shore up support for Kyiv’s war efforts.

“We talked about how to make a just peace closer,” Zelenskiy said on his Telegram messaging app after meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. “The main thing is to maintain unity.”

Germany has been one of most significant backers in Europe of Kyiv’s defensive fight against Russia.

The full-scale Russia invasion of Ukraine, or “special military operation” as Moscow calls it, began in Feb 2022 and has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions more and turned Ukrainian towns and cities into rubble.

After the U.N. General Assembly sessions, Zelenskiy is to travel later in the week to Washington to present his “victory plan”

and influence White House policy on the war no matter who wins the U.S. election on Nov. 5.

Zelenskiy said that he also met with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We are dynamically developing our relations,” he said on the Telegram after the meeting.

Zelensky says hopes Biden will support his plan to end war with Russia

Reuters reported earlier this month that artillery shells sold by Indian arms makers were diverted by European customers to Ukraine and New Delhi did not intervene to stop the trade despite protests from Moscow.

India has warm ties with Russia, its primary arms supplier for decades, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has refused to join the Western-led sanctions regime against Moscow.

Zelenskiy also held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Japan’s energy aid to Kyiv.

“Restoring our energy supply after Russian shelling and preparing for winter are tasks we are actively working on now,” Zelenskiy said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. “Together with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, we discussed the situation in the energy sector.”

Japan has been one of several nations sending support, including $4.5 billion this year, according to the Japanese foreign ministry website.

Japan has provided Kyiv with equipment for restoration work and increasing the capacity of the Ukrainian power system to get through winter amidst Russia’s continued strikes on energy infrastructure.

Ukraine’s electricity supply shortfall could reach about a third of expected peak demand amid the attacks and the expiry of a gas supply contract at the end of this year, the International Energy Agency said in a report last week.

Russia Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Comments

200 characters

Zelenskiy holds flurry of bilateral meetings at UN to shore up support for Ukraine

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Justice Mansoor objects to Practice and Procedure Ord

Detailed judgment issued: SC says ECP ‘unlawfully’ denying major party its recognition

Reko Diq: ADB may approve 3rd-party guarantee by Feb

Amreli Steels temporarily halts operations at Karachi facility amid economic issues

Likely to arrive next month: Green energy initiative will be shared with Malaysia PM

Import of cash USD: SBP grants ECs one-year extension

Xi greets Shehbaz

Concerns voiced over ‘growing misuse’ of EFS

Covid subsidy to consumers: NA body summons KE CEO over non-payment

Read more stories