LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of a motorcyclist being injured due to running on a kite string in Kahna. She sought a report from the Inspector General of Police in the matter.

The Chief Minister directed the relevant authorities to provide best medical treatment facilities to the injured motorcyclist and children. She said, “The incident of stringing despite strict orders is unbearable and tragic.”

